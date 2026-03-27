Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan postponed indefinitely until Toxic releases and OTT deal canceled; Report

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was initially slated to release on January 9, 2026. However, due to the unavailability of CBFC certification, the film has remained in release limbo ever since, with no final release date announced yet.

Now, it appears that the movie may hit the big screens only after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, as both projects are being bankrolled by KVN Productions.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to release only after Yash’s Toxic?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the makers of Jana Nayagan are reportedly facing the cancellation of their OTT deal due to delays in the theatrical release. Apparently, the streaming partner has terminated the deal, and other business agreements may follow suit.

Due to this uncertainty, the makers are likely to reassess their release plans, especially with two other films already lined up. Considering this, the team may aim to release the Thalapathy Vijay starrer during his birthday week in June or push it to July 2026.

As KVN Productions’ films like KD: The Devil are slated to release on April 30, 2026, and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026, Jana Nayagan will most likely release after Yash’s film. However, this is based on reports, and no official confirmation has been made yet.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay , is being touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to widespread destruction. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

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