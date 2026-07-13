Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan to release uncut overseas, Indian version includes cuts; Report

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited last film, Jana Nayagan is finally set to release after seven months delay. However, fans in other countries will get a different viewing experience. While the Indian version has undergone several modifications to secure clearance from the film board, audiences in the United Kingdom will get to watch the film in its original, uncut form.

UK fans to watch Jana Nayagan's uncut version

Confirming the development, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced on X (formerly Twitter), "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY." The distributor further wrote, "#JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time." The announcement excited fans, many of whom expressed hope that the uncut version would eventually be available on OTT as well.

CBFC clears the film

In India, Jana Nayagan has received an A certificate after multiple changes and modifications. KVN Productions confirmed it on social media, writing, "See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA."

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even encourages her to join the defense despite her fear of violence.

As the story unfolds, a major threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to widespread destruction. As Vetri Kondan becomes entangled in the crisis, a personal vendetta emerges, compelling him to take matters into his own hands and uncover the system responsible for setting the events in motion.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil in key roles. Additionally, directors Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj are expected to make cameo appearances.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to get 'A' Certificate? To release in July 2026 after months of delay