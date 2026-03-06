Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to undergo censor on March 9? Movie likely to be released in May 2026

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was initially slated to release on January 9, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie has not yet hit the big screens as it is awaiting its censor certificate. Now, it appears that the film might be released in theaters by May 2026.

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set to release in May 2026?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the makers of Jana Nayagan have received an email from the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Apparently, the film will be screened by the committee on March 9, 2026, at 2 pm.

If the censor process goes through smoothly, the movie could hit the big screens in early May 2026, after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude. However, this remains a report for now, and an official confirmation is yet to be made.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her phobia of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could lead to the total annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also comes into play, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system that triggered the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines due to reports of his apparent divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The couple, who have been married for nearly 27 years, are reportedly heading for a divorce, with the superstar said to have agreed to pay an alimony of Rs 250 crore.

Over the course of their marriage, the couple also had two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

