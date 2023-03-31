Thalapathy Vijay's kind gesture for his little fan wins hearts; Viral video

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars of South cinema. From little girls, and youngsters to elders, everybody is a fan of him and he loves them very much as well. The actor is currently in the news for his kind gesture toward a little girl, who wanted to meet him. The little girl requested him to visit his house in Chennai.

A video of a little wanting Thalapathy Vijay to visit her home in Pallavaram, Chennai, is going viral. The video shows the girl crying and requesting Thalapathy Vijay to meet her at her house. Her mother tries to pacify and says Vijay is a big star, he can't come to us. The innocent child keeps on insisting and crying that Vijay should visit her house. Well, now, somehow, this video reached Vijay and fulfilled her wish.

Vijay spoke to the little girl on a video call and tried to make a conversation with her. He also blew a flying kiss to her at the end of the call. The video is currently going viral on social media and the actor's gesture has won hearts big time on the Internet.

The little girl's father, who is a car driver also spoke to Thalapathy Vijay and thanked him for his time and gesture.

Watch the viral video of Thalapathy Vijay and his little fan girl here:



About Leo

Thalapathy Vijay has just returned from Kashmir after wrapping up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Leo. The director Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared a BTS video from the sets to give tribute to the crew for shooting in unbearable weather conditions. He will resume shooting for the next schedule in the next few days ago. The team have taken a break for 10 to 15 days, before kickstarting its next schedule of Leo. The rest of the portions of the film will be completely shot in Chennai, and the schedule is expected to begin by the second week of April 2023.

Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

