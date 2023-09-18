Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban: Exciting BIG updates revealed

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban are arguably the most anticipated films in Tamil and Malayalam cinema respectively. And it becomes quite an amusement for the audience when updates related to both films come out on the same date, and that is exactly what has happened.

Leo’s big update

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set for release on 19th October, coinciding with the Dussehra holidays. The film features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and more in prominent roles.

With the release date approaching, and anticipation building, the makers of the film are slowly releasing updates related to the film. Yesterday (17th September), the makers revealed the Telugu poster of the film. Today, the film’s Kannada poster has been revealed via social media.

Check out the poster below

It is also expected that the film will have its audio launch on September 30th, although this has not been confirmed.

What we know about Leo so far

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is said to have only 2 songs in its playlist. The first song, Naa Ready, is sung by the Mersal actor, himself, and composed by Anirudh, while the second song has been both, composed and sung by the Jailer composer. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s long-time collaborator, Philomin Raj, is the editor for the film, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s Update

Malaikottai Vaaliban marks the first collaboration between Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal. On 18th September, the makers of the film took to social media to announce that the film would hit the theaters on 25th January, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

Check out the poster below

The film is said to be a period-action film and features Sonalee Kulkarni, Manikandan R. Achari, Hareesh Peradi, Rajeev Pillai, and other prominent names. The film will also mark the Malayalam debut of Kannada actor and comedian, Danish Sait.

The film has its screenplay by PF Rafeeque, with whom Pellissery had collaborated in Amen. The cinematography for the film is done by Madhu Neelakandan of Annayum Rasoolum fame, and Prashant Pillai takes care of the music composition.

ALSO READ: Leo: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer likely to host audio launch event on THIS date; Trisha to attend