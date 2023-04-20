Thalapathy Vijay's Leo audio launch will not be hosted in Chennai

Leo is one of the most anticipated Tamil films from this year. The action thriller is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, in his follow-up to the blockbuster “Vikram”. Leo stars Vijay , Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Babu Anthony among others. The film which is currently in production has let out some hints that the film’s audio release function is a huge event for all Vijay films. The audio event itself is the only promotional activity for all Vijay films off late and is the best way for the makers to get fans and viewers excited about the film before release. As per the latest reports, the audio launch is not going to be held in Chennai, which is the usual venue for all Vijay film audio functions, attended by pretty much all the major players from the industry.

Is Leo the first Vijay audio launch event to happen outside Chennai?

There have been reports going around that the audio launch will be happening outside Chennai but it will take place in Tamil Nadu. There have not been any reports of it being shifted to any foreign location as of now and the team will be updating the venue in the coming days. Leo is reported to be a new take on David Cronenberg’s cult classic “History of Violence” and is said to be about a commoner, whose past catches up with his efforts to live a peaceful married life. There has not been any official confirmation from the team. The teaser which was released a month ago suggested a high-octane action film and got fans excited with the symbolic use of chocolate and bloodshed to denote a kickass, slick thriller with good some action set pieces.

Technical Crew

Leo is being bankrolled jointly by Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy and is expected to be one of the most expensive Tamil films to date. The film is based on a screenplay by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. The film will have a musical score by Anirudh Ravichandar, whereas the cinematography is being handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Kashmir and has started the second schedule in Chennai. The film is slated to release on 19th October.

