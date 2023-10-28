Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo success event likely to take place in Nehru Indoor Stadium on THIS date

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been a roaring success. The film hit the silver screen on October 19th and has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, especially for the performances and music in the film.

The film brought Vijay to the audience in a manner never seen before, providing the fans with something they were eagerly waiting for. The Mersal actor’s chemistry with actress Trisha also received praise from the audience.

In the latest update, it is being reported that the success celebration of the film will take place on November 1st, in Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. It is understood that the makers of the film have written to the police department, requesting additional security for the duration of the celebratory event and that the Bigil actor will be attending it as well. However, official confirmation is yet to be received.

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 action film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and many more, apart from Vijay and Trisha. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with the helmer after Master and Vikram.

Leo is also the third film to be incorporated into the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU for short. The universe already features prominent names like Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, and more.

SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy bankrolled the film under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, while renowned cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera. Further, Philomin Raj, a frequent collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj, did the editing for the film.

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj next

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s next, temporarily titled Thalapathy68. The film features an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more. It is speculated that the Varisu actor will be seen in a dual role in the film as well. AGS Entertainment bankrolls the film, while the music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, he will next be working on a standalone film with Rajinikanth, temporarily titled Thalaivar171. Apart from that, he will also be seen working on Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and Rolex, a standalone film where Suriya will be reprising the titular role. The ace director has also expressed his desire to work with Ajith Kumar and Prabhas as well.

ALSO READ: Lokiverse 2.0: Makers release official theme video from Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay film