Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Telugu in trouble? Producer Naga Vamsi CONFIRMS movie to release as per schedule

The much-anticipated Telugu release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo on October 19 is set to delight fans, despite a court order circulating on social media that created uncertainty around the film's Telugu version.

The legal hurdle stemmed from a dispute over the usage of the title Leo. However, Telugu distributor Naga Vamsi has reassured fans that the film's Telugu release will proceed as initially planned.

Producer Naga Vamsi Clarifies the Situation

In a recent press meeting, Vamsi clarified that the court injunction order was issued due to a miscommunication. He explained that a person had approached the court claiming that the title Leo was already registered somewhere in Vijayawada. However, Vamsi stated that the issue has since been identified and is being resolved amicably.

"The title has been registered and the film has been censored too," Vamsi said. "We've mutually agreed to sort out the issue because the person who registered it shouldn't be at a loss and the film should arrive in theatres as per the schedule. So, there will be no further impediment for the release of the Telugu version of Leo,” he added.

Vamsi further expressed optimism about Leo making a significant impact in the Telugu States until Dasara. He noted that the issue regarding the title had been identified and was being resolved amicably, ensuring that the film's release would proceed without further impediments.

Responding to questions about the film's creation, Vamsi clarified that Leo was not initially planned as a collaboration with Tamil star Vijay. However, he expressed his intent to work with Vijay in the future, acknowledging the immense popularity of the actor.

Vamsi also stated that he had no issues with the simultaneous release of two Telugu movies, Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageswara Rao, on the same dates. He highlighted that theatres had been well-distributed, ensuring that each film had ample screens for its release. Vamsi expressed hope that all three films would achieve great success.

More about Leo

Leo, produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features a star-studded cast, including Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 44 minutes, generating high expectations among audiences.

Vamsi further revealed that Trisha, Anirudh, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are expected to visit Hyderabad for the film's promotions in the coming week.

