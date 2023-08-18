Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to face tough competition from THESE 4 releases at box office

One of the most hyped films in the recent past is easily Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer Leo. Just like Rajinikanth’s Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer, Leo is very much anticipated. But the euphoria surrounding the release of Leo has not stopped the makers of other films from releasing their movies on the same day as Leo.

There are many releases that are coming out the same day or the very next day after Leo releases. These films also boast huge star power, as clashing with Thalapathy Vijay will be Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, Shivarajkumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. Nevertheless, this October season seems to be a really exciting one for film lovers.

For the uninitiated, Leo will release on October 19, and there are other big releases coming out on the same day. Let’s take a look at the movies that are clashing with the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film at the box office.

Bhagavanth Kesari

Nandamuri Balakrishna is not at all new to the concept of clashes. Telugu cinema has an ocean of stars, and Balakrishna has clashed with many of them throughout his career. Box office clashes are nothing new to the actor, and maybe that confidence is what has led Nandamuri Balakrishna to clash with Thalapathy Vijay.

Tiger Nageswara Rao

The Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao will not release on October 19 but is reported to release one day later, on October 20. The film also features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, and Gayathri Bharadwaj. The glimpses of Tiger Nageswara Rao have promised a dark and intense film. The story is based on true events and is set in the 1970s. The film will revolve around the life of a notorious thief.

Ghost

Shivarajkumar has been introduced to a whole new audience with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. His presence in Jailer might help the actor bring in many more audiences for his upcoming film, Ghost. The film’s director, M G Srinivas, has stated that even though the film is titled Ghost, it is not a horror film. On the other hand, Ghost will be a full-on action entertainer similar to Leo and the other releases it is clashing with.

Ganapath Part 1

The Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer film will release one day after Leo. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Even though it is a Hindi film, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will also be released simultaneously. Ganapath has been helmed by Vikas Bahl.

