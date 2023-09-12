Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to premiere a day early in Tamil Nadu; Details inside

With films like Kaithi, Master and Vikram already under his belt, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has quickly become one of the most renowned directors in the country. Now the director is gearing up for his next feature film titled Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film also features known faces like: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anurag Kashyap and more.

It was earlier announced that the film would release worldwide on October, 19th. In the latest update related to the film, it has been announced that the film would premiere a day before in Tamil Nadu, prior to its world premiere. The news came from the official Twitter handle of Leo film.

Check out the Tweet below

Leo journey so far

Leo is in the final stages of post-production with its audio launch expected to happen some time this month. The film has already released its first first song titled Naa Ready, sung by the lead actor, Anirudh Ravichander, and a rap portion written and sung by Asal Kolaar.

Additionally, the film is also said to have a fight scene that was taken in a single shot by the action directors Anbariv, according to actor Ramakrishnan. Furthermore, the producer of the film, Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio said during the first look launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja that he has watched the first half of Leo, and mentioned that the editor Philomin Raj has done a fantastic job.

More to Know

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film is set to be directed by Venkat Prabhu, and is tentatively titled Thalapathy68. The film is rumored to have the Mersal actor in a dual role, and is also said to feature Simran and Priyanka Mohan. This will be the first film in 19 years where fans get to see the iconic combo of Vijay and Simran.

Lokesh Kanagaraj had recently announced that his next film will be with Superstar Rajinikanth. The project is tentatively titled Thalaivar171, and will feature Anbariv as action directors, and Anirudh taking care of the music.