Thalapathy Vijay's Master co star Vijay Sethupathi reacts to IT raid controversy; BASHES trolls

The Income Tax department raid at Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Chennai hit the headlines last week. The IT officials escorted Vijay from the sets of his upcoming film, Master. The Kollywood star was later questioned by them. Meanwhile, Vijay has resumed with the shooting of Master in Neyveli coal mines. The Bigil actor's fans have been by his side and are showing their support on social media. Meanwhile, Vijay's Master co-star Vijay Sethupathi's tweet is going viral on social media. The Super Deluxe star has supported Thalapathy Vijay.

Bashing the trolls, Vijay Sethupathi shared screenshots of the rumours titled ‘‘Key truths behind IT raids on Vijay”. He further wrote in Tamil, “Poi vera velai irundha paarungada” which translates to “Why don’t you guys go do something else?” The note reveals Jeppiar's daughter Regina wants to run a Christian Conversion movement in Tamil Nadu and has associated with actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arya and others. It also states that they have already converted to Christianity.

It further hints at Regina funding Bigil and let AGS Entertainment take over as the producers. The note reads, "The black money from the proceeds went to Vijay, producers AGS and Anbu Chezhiyan who transferred the funds to Regina. More skeletons are likely to surprise in the coming days."

