Thalapathy Vijay's Master or Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Which film are you waiting for post lockdown? VOTE NOW

The outspread of Coronavirus has lead to the postponement of several south movies’ release and it goes without saying that COVID 19 has come as a major blow to the entertainment industry. Shootings of several films have been halted after the government issued an advisory for a nationwide shutdown. Though the lockdown is for a good cause, it came as a huge disappointment for movie buffs, as they were waiting to see some big movies on the big screens. Two of the most expected films of Kollywood this year are Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

The makers of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru had planned for summer 2020 release. Soorarai Pottru will have Suriya as the lead actor. The film will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the main antagonist and this will be the actor’s debut Tamil movie. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Jointly Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, the film was directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad. The film’s revised release date is expected to be announced by the makers once the situation is well contained.

On the other hand, Master, directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles while Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in a key role. The makers initially planned to release the movie in the first week of April. However, the release has been postponed. Now the makers have resumed with the postproduction work of the film after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission for the same.

