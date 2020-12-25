Thalapathy Vijay's Master to release in Hindi and is titled as 'Vijay: The Master'; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been titled as Vijay: The Master for the Hindi version, while Master is the title for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Master starring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. The makers of the film recently wrapped the film and have kickstarted dubbing sessions. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to this film, the makers of Master have decided to simultaneously release the film in Hindi as well. Yes, besides Tamil and Telugu, the Vijay starrer will be released in Hindi with the same name.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been titled as Vijay: The Master for the Hindi version, while Master is the title for the Tamil and Telugu versions. Produced by XB Film Creators, the film is all set to release soon on the big screens. Well, Vijay enjoys a huge fan following even in North and since the film has received good response ever since its announcement, the makers decided to release it in Hindi, but a dubbed version. This piece of news has sent the ardent fans of Vijay into a frenzy already as they trend #VijayTheMaster on Twitter.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gets U/A certificate as makers gear up for the release. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for this upcoming college drama. The climax of Master is expected to be a big face-off between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×