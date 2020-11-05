Thalapathy Vijay's Master trailer will not release anytime soon; director Lokesh Kanagaraj REVEALS why

Looks like the makers of Vijay's Master have no plans to release teaser or trailer of the film anytime soon.

Vijay starrer Master is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. However, due to pandemic, the release of the film got postponed and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's next in stores for them. While there is no update regarding the release date of the film since cinema halls are shut, the audience has been demanding trailer of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. However, looks like the makers of Master have no plans to release teaser or trailer of the film anytime soon.

Lokesh Kanagaraj during an interview with Film Companion revealed that they will not able to show anyone what they have worked so hard to create as there is no clarity on the film's release in cinema halls. "But now that we’re hearing a lot of good news about theatres opening up, we too have begun to start thinking positively. The audience will keep getting regular updates from the Master team. I felt I needed to convey this to Vijay sir’s fans," the director said during the same interview.

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing the key roles in the film. The film has music composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Credits :Film Companion

