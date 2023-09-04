Thalapathy Vijay’s mention edited out of Atlee’s speech at Jawan audio launch; Fans blame television channel

Many a time, fans wait for the audio launch of a film as much as the film itself. This is certainly the case with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The audio launch of Jawan was exclusively aired on Sun TV. Considering the hype surrounding the film, many fans tuned in to watch the audio launch of the Atlee-directed film when it aired on television.

But the audio launch has now been marred with controversy as the film’s director Atlee’s speech was cut short during the telecast. The mention of Thalapathy Vijay was taken out of Atlee’s speech as it aired on Sun TV. The portion in which the filmmaker praised Vijay was completely edited out of his speech.

Fans are angry with Sun TV as Thalapathy Vijay’s mention from Atlee’s speech is completely edited out during the telecast of Jawan's audio launch

Jawan’s audio launch took place a few days ago, on August 30 to be exact, at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. But when the prerelease event was finally telecasted on Sun TV, there was an uproar among Thalapathy Vijay fans because of the omission of his mention from Atlee’s speech. During the live event, social media embraced and made viral the moment when Atlee praised Vijay and called him his brother.

Fans initially blamed Sun TV for omitting Vijay’s name, but their official Twitter page cleared things up immediately. Sun TV did not address the controversy directly but went on to tweet that the event was produced and edited by Gokulam Movies. Therefore, the channel made it clear that they did not omit Atlee’s praise of Vijay from his speech, as they were solely responsible for telecasting the event and nothing else.

Atlee mentioned in his speech that Thalapathy Vijay is the main reason for Jawan even happening. Therefore, the exclusion of Vijay’s mention, which was a big part of Atlee’s speech, has become a huge point of online conversation. Atlee and Vijay share a great bond with each other, both personally and professionally. Theri, Mersal, and Bigil are the three films in which the successful director and actor combination has worked together as of yet. Rumors also suggest that the Master actor will be making a cameo in Jawan.

