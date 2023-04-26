Thalapathy Vijay's mom makes Twitter debut and shares her first post with son; Seen yet?

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars of South cinema. His every single news, scoop, and pic goes viral in seconds. Recently, he broke the internet after his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar shared a pic with him. She made her debut on Twitter and shared her first post with her son Vijay. In a few minutes, the pic went viral.

The pic shows Vijay sitting on the floor with his mother's hands over his shoulder. According to reports, the pic is said to be from the 50th-anniversary celebrations of his mom and dad. However, an official confirmation about the pic is awaited. Fans are loving this pic as it's very rare to get a glimpse of the actor with his family.

Making her debut on Twitter, Shoba shared the pic with Vijay and wrote, "Happy to join Twitter with you all Posting my first tweet with my lovable son." Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar extended a warm welcome to Shoba with a sweet message. It is always in the news that Vijay has not been on good terms with his parents after the political party controversy. However, this pic has put an end to such rumours. He is the only son of his parents. Vijay had a sister, Vidhya, who died when she was just two years old.

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor and his team wrapped up a long schedule in Kashmir and have taken a break. The next schedule is expected to begin this month.

Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

Since the last few days, the tinsel town has been buzzing with reports about director Gopichand Malineni teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay. However, there is no official confirmation regarding it.

