Thalapathy Vijay's next with AR Murugadoss to go on floors in April? Find out

Thalapathy Vijay's next film with AR Murugadoss will go on floors in the second week of April. The south star will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master.

While Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master is still making headlines almost everyday, speculations about the actor's next film are doing the rounds already. It was recently reported that Vijay will be joining hands with AR Murugadoss for his next film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Now in a fresh report, it is being said that the film will go on floors in the second week of April, even as there has been no official confirmation about this film yet.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, it was reported earlier that the film will be a sequel to superhit film Thuppakki, which had Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. When the fans of Vijay are desperately waiting to watch Master in the big screens, this news about this next film has upped the excitement of his fans. While the shootings of movies are being delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis, this news has now become the talk of Kollywood town.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Atlee directorial Bigil and he will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. Master will have Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. AR Murugadoss' last directorial venture was Rajinikanth's Darbar, which got into controversy after the distributors' association alleged that the film did not fetch them the promised profit. Darbar had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads and it was bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The cop thriller had Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist.

