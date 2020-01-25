Thalapathy Vijay's next film will have Samuthirakani as it's direct? Find Out

Now, there is a strong buzz that the Bigil star's next film after Master will be helmed by Samuthirakani. The lead actor of Master has not yet announced his next project.

The south megastar Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with his much awaited film, titled, Master. The south film will see Thalapathy Vijay in a challenging role. As per the latest news reports on the south superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the actor will be essaying the role of a professor. The actor recently delivered a massive success in the sports based drama called Bigil. This film also featured Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Now, there is a strong buzz that the Bigil star's next film after Master will be helmed by Samuthirakani. The lead actor of Master, Thalapathy Vijay has not yet announced his next project.

But, there are many directors who have reportedly narrated their scripts to the south megastar. If reports are to be believed then, Thalapathy Vijay is known to announce his next projects only after winding up his current film. Currently, the south actor Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The director Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for his blockbuster hit called Kaithi. This film saw south actor Karthi in the lead. The film proved to be a massive success at the box office, and soon, news broke that Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Thalapathy Vijay.

News reports also suggest that directors like Magizh Thirumeni, Vetrimaaran, Perarasu, Mohan Raja, and Arun Raja Kamaraj have given the south star Thalapathy Vijay script narrations. Now, only after completing the shoot of the highly anticipated film Master, will the Bigil actor announce his next film and director.

