Thalapathy Vijay’s next flick to commence filming on October 2nd?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his next film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is touted to be an action thriller film, and will hit the silver screen on October 19th. The film also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mathew Thomas in prominent roles.

In the meantime, the actor is also preparing for his next film, which would be helmed by Venkat Prabhu and is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. In the most recent update related to the film, it is reported that the filming will commence on October 2nd, after a ceremonial Puja on the same day. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the news.

What we know about Thalapathy68 so far

Thalapathy68 marks the first collaboration between the Bigil actor and the Mankaatha director. Although not a lot of information is available related to the film, what we do know so far is that the film is produced by AGS Entertainments, and the music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is rumored that SJ Suryah will be playing a prominent role in the film as well. Apart from the Thalapathy Vijay and the Mark Antony actor, the film is also said to feature Prabhu Deva, Sneha and Prashanth in crucial roles. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

It was also rumored recently that the stunt duo Anbariv have been roped in to do the stunt direction for the film. The duo have finished their parts in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and R. Ravikumar’s Ayalaan, and are currently working for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, and S. Shankar’s Game Changer. The Maanagaram stunt directors are also set to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

