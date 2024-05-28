Thalapathy Vijay’s rare photo with his parents S A Chandrasekhar and Sobha goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay is unarguably one of the biggest superstars in the country right now. The actor and politician has amassed a massive fan following through his work and now his politics.

However, there is one aspect of his life that has consistently been in the spotlight for negative reasons - his relationship with his parents. In the past, Vijay also filed a lawsuit against his parents for using his name in ill-intended activities. Not to mention his father lashing out at Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

However, it looks like all these things are in the past now, much to the relief of Thalapathy fans across the Internet.

Thalapathy Vijay’s heartwarming family reunion

Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar took to his social media to share an endearing picture with his son and wife. The veteran director took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a lovely family picture.

Thalapathy Vijay looks absolutely amazing in the photo, sporting a pair of casual jeans and a cozy olive-green tee. Judging by his hairstyle and neatly shaved face, it seems like he's maintaining this charming look for an upcoming shoot in the GOAT movie.

More about Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT

Speaking of GOAT, the film marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th movie and has been helmed by director Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by Archana Kalapathi under the AGS Entertainment banner.

Apart from Vijay in the lead role as the Greatest Of All Time, aka GOAT, the film also stars veteran Tamil star Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, and others in important roles.

According to reports, Vijay will be seen in a triple role in the film but there has yet to be an official confirmation regarding the same from the makers. So far, only two looks of Vijay from GOAT have been released, raising curiosity about his role in the film.

Talking about the film’s technical crew, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the soundtrack. The makers have already released the first single Whistle Podu, which was met with criticism from netizens. Siddhartha Nuni will be handling the film’s cinematography while Venkat Raajen will be in charge of the editing.

With the VFX works for GOAT in full swing, the film is expected to hit the big screens on September 27th, 2024.

