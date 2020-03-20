Thalapathy Vijay's rare throwback PHOTO with his parents makes for a perfect family portrait

Thalapathy Vijay's rare throwback picture with his parents not only makes for the perfect family portrait but also sets major family goals for everyone. Check it out.

South superstar Vijay is a storehouse of talent and his perfect acting skills are visible in all movies. Thalapathy Vijay, as he is fondly called by his fans has a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The actor is currently creating a lot of buzz in the media of late owing to his upcoming movie Master. It has been making headlines ever since its inception and is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the Theri actor which surely deserves your attention. Vijay is seen posing with his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar in the picture which is the perfect example of a family portrait. The actor is seen holding his parents from behind while the two of them are seated comfortably on a sofa. This picture is sure to set major family goals for everyone out there.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Vijay’s upcoming movie Master, the action-thriller has been produced by Xavier Britto. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad and others in pivotal roles. The Tamil drama is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, much to the excitement of fans. If media reports are to be believed, Vijay will be collaborating with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for Thuppakki 2. Further reports are awaited about the same.

