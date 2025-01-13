Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason phone calls Ajith Kumar; here's what they discussed

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is making his debut in Tamil cinema in 2025, not as a lead actor but as a director. The film, featuring Sundeep Kishan, was recently announced, and it seems that Ajith Kumar gave him some much-needed advice.

As per a report by Let’s X OTT Global, Jason had apparently called his advisor, Suresh Chandra, to seek advice due to delays in his directorial venture. The upcoming filmmaker had decided to reach out to discuss the difficulties he was facing with the production house.

However, as Suresh Chandra is also the manager of superstar Ajith Kumar , the latter happened to be nearby when Jason made the call. Out of curiosity, Ajith inquired about who was on the line and took the phone himself to converse with Thalapathy Vijay ’s son.

After hearing everything, Ajith reportedly reassured Jason and conveyed that if he ever faces difficulties with the production house or anything else, he should let him know. Moreover, Ajith had apparently offered to help him find other production houses or resolutions, concluding with best wishes for his movie venture.

For those unaware, Jason Sanjay , the son of superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is making his debut as a director with a movie tentatively titled Jason Sanjay 01. The film, helmed by the young director, is rumored to have a sports backdrop, with Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role and Thaman S composing the music.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, who has been making strides in his racing career, is set to appear in two releases in 2025. One of them is the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, in which he co-stars with Trisha Krishnan.

Advertisement

The actor also has another film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: Sookshmadarshini: Not Nazriya Nazim but a leading Bollywood actress was supposed to headline MC Jithin directorial?