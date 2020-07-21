  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is back in Chennai to be with his parents post returning from Canada

Thalapathy Vijay and the rest of his family members have finally re-united with his son Jason Sanjay who has returned from Canada. Read on for further details.
The COVID-19 crisis has adversely hit almost every country in the world. This has resulted in the introduction of some restrictions related to national and international travelling that is now known to everyone. While people are maintaining social distancing and are under self-quarantine with their near and dear ones, a few others are still not able to connect with their loved ones most of whom are unfortunately stranded in other parts of the country or abroad.

This is exactly what had happened in Thalapathy Vijay’s case whose son Jason Sanjay was stranded in Canada for a long time where he went to pursue his higher studies. However, the good news is that Sanjay is back in Chennai to be with his parents. As per an exclusive report by TOI, he had taken a bus to some star hotel upon his arrival where he quarantined himself for 14 days. And according to the same report, he has left for his residence a day back to meet his parents.

For the unversed, Jason Sanjay went to Canada for pursuing a course on filmmaking despite being reportedly approached for a few films. However, according to a few reports, he did direct a few short films that were, of course, a part of his studies. Talking about Vijay, the superstar has been creating a lot of buzz in the media concerning his upcoming movie that is titled Master that also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

