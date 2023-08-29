Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has THIS to say about Ajith Kumar

Jason Sanjay, Thalapathy Vijay’s son, is all set to make his debut with Lyca Productions. Even though most star kids prefer to take the acting route, Jason Sanjay will be entering films by donning the director’s hat. Even though nothing much is known about his first directorial venture, the news of Jason Sanjay getting into films has taken everyone by surprise in the best way possible.

Even though nothing much is known about his feature film, Jason, through his Instagram stories, has shared about himself and his favorites. When a fan asked him to say one word about Ajith Kumar, or Thala, as he is popularly known, Jason replied that Ajith Kumar is the ‘Man of Gethu.’ Through his Instagram stories, he also revealed that apart from being a fan of his father, he also has two other favorite actors, and one of them is Ajith Kumar.

Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi are Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s favorite actors apart from his father

Jason Sanjay revealed that his favorite actor, excluding his father, Thalapathy Vijay, is the latter’s Master co-actor Vijay Sethupathi and prime competitor Ajith Kumar. Jason was also asked via Instagram about the Tamil actors that he wanted to work with. His father, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi were revealed by Jason Sanjay as the Tamil heroes he hopes to act alongside if he is given the chance.

On his directorial debut, Jason said, "I am glad that they liked my script and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil Kumaran, who has been of a very great support to visualize my dreams of being a director."

Thalapathy Vijay has yet to make an official statement regarding his son’s entry into the world of film. On the other hand, Lyca Productions put out a tweet about Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut and said, "We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni's next titled Naa Saami Ranga set to clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on Sankranti