Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay opens up on his uncanny resemblance to his father: ‘Not in my control’

Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, recently made his directorial debut with the action-adventure film Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. During the film's promotions, the filmmaker reacted to viral videos comparing his appearance to that of his superstar father.

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay comments on his resemblance with his superstar dad

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Speaking with Pearle Maaney, Jason Sanjay was asked whether he had come across edited videos comparing him to Thalapathy Vijay. The clips featured transitions highlighting the striking resemblance between the father and son, even matching their facial expressions.

When asked about his initial reaction, Jason revealed that he was surprised by the edits. Speaking about the comparisons, the debutant simply said, "It's not under my control."

The filmmaker was also asked what kind of film he would like to direct if he were to collaborate with his father in the future. Jason said he would love to bring out Vijay's fun and innocent side on screen. He added that while many of his father's films already showcase these qualities, he would prefer to present him in a lighthearted romantic comedy featuring fun and relatable characters.

For those unaware, Jason Sanjay made his directorial debut with Sigma . The film follows Guru, a struggling librarian determined to save his late mother's ancestral library while battling financial troubles. His life takes an unexpected turn when he enters an exclusive casino and accidentally comes into possession of a mysterious pen drive and key linked to a hidden overseas fortune.

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Soon pursued by powerful rivals, Guru joins forces with his friends and Sam, the woman he loves, to stay one step ahead. As betrayals and challenges mount, he must rely on his wit and courage to overcome the odds and protect his family's cherished legacy.

Headlined by Sundeep Kishan, Sigma also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay made his final big-screen appearance earlier this year with the action drama Jana Nayagan, bringing the curtain down on his acting career with his 69th film.

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