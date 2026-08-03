Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay recalls the time his family thought he had gone missing and panicked

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, recently shared a memorable incident from his younger days that left his family worried. Speaking to Behindwoods TV while promoting his directorial debut Sigma, Jason revealed that a late-night drive without informing anyone at home nearly resulted in his family panicking.

Jason Sanjay on his bond with his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam

During the conversation, Jason Sanjay joked that it was almost impossible to keep anything hidden from his mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Describing her as the family's unofficial detective, he said, “My mom is like a spy. Whenever I try to cheat and hang out separately, I will get caught." He went on to recall how one unplanned outing quickly turned into a stressful situation for everyone at home.

Jason revealed that one night, while everyone in the family was asleep, he quietly took the car out without informing anyone. He returned only the following morning, and his switched-off phone only added to his family's concern.

"There was one incident when everyone in my family was asleep at night. I drove the car at night without informing them and returned back in the morning. My mobile phone was switched off," he recalled.

By the time he got home, the situation had escalated. "They were about to file that I’m missing. When I returned in the morning, it was a big scene," Jason added, recalling his family's reaction.

Jason Sanjay’s work front

Jason Sanjay is set to begin his journey in the film industry as a director rather than an actor. He is set to make his feature directorial debut with Sigma, backed by Lyca Productions. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. While fans have long been curious about whether Vijay's son would enter films, Jason has chosen filmmaking as the starting point of his career.