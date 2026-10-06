Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay reveals his college love story lasting over 1 year, calls it ‘a mutual breakup’

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recently made his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan. While promoting the movie, the young filmmaker appeared on VJ Siddhu’s vlog alongside Sundeep and opened up about his personal life in a candid conversation during a rooftop party.

Jason Sanjay opens up on his college romance

Speaking about his dating life, Jason Sanjay revealed that he had been in love only once. The 26-year-old said the relationship began during his college days and lasted for around a year and a half. “There was only one love. It was a while ago, when we were in college. We were in love for a year-and-a-half. It was a mutual breakup. We made the decision together.”

Jason Sanjay reveals why he and his girlfriend broke up

Jason explained that the relationship eventually came to an end while he was pursuing filmmaking abroad. The physical distance became difficult to navigate, ultimately leading the couple to mutually decide to part ways. When asked how he dealt with the heartbreak, the filmmaker revealed, “I used to listen to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s love songs.”

The director also shared that he consciously avoided putting up emotional posts on social media during that phase. Explaining his reasoning, Jason said, “I didn’t want to post stories on Instagram, because if I do that and we reconnect, we can’t get out of it. We maintained the distance.”

Jason revealed that several years have passed since the breakup and that he has since moved on. “I am okay now. It was good at the time. But we’ve moved on with our lives. After that, I got down to making Sigma,” he said.

About Sigma

Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma marks Jason Sanjay’s first film as a director and features Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee. The film arrived in theatres on October 2 after its original release date was postponed, marking a significant first step in Jason’s filmmaking journey.

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