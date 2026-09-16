Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay says his father gave him THIS gift for Sigma; Reveals superstar won’t promote movie

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma, slated to release on October 2, 2026. Now, at a pre-release event, the star kid revealed the biggest gift he has received from his father as a debutant.

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay on what his father gave to him for his first film

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Speaking at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, Jason Sanjay was asked what his father, Thalapathy Vijay , had given him ahead of his debut film’s release, since many stars invest money or hire an impressive team for their children’s debuts.

As the star kid was about to respond, fans started cheering and chanting for him, leading Sanjay to smile and point towards them. He said, “All of them, obviously.”

Moreover, JSJ added that Vijay will not promote his film and said, “My father is waiting for the release of Sigma . He won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap.” The debutant also underlined that he would explore acting opportunities after Sigma’s release.

More about Sigma

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay . The film is touted to be an action-adventure comedy centred on a “lone wolf” protagonist who challenges societal expectations and embarks on a quest for hidden treasure while navigating a world of high-stakes heists.

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Written by Jason Sanjay, the film is backed by Lyca Productions, with music composed by Thaman S. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several others in pivotal roles.

Initially, the movie was expected to be released on July 31, 2026. However, it was later postponed to October 2, 2026. Interestingly, the film was expected to clash at the box office with the re-release of his father and Trisha Krishnan’s blockbuster film Thirupaachi. However, the re-release is said to have been pushed ahead.

Additionally, the movie’s soundtrack and trailer are scheduled to be released on September 18, 2026.

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