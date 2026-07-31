Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay shares his ‘first choice’ as dream co-star for Hollywood action film; Find out

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is set to make his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming action-adventure film Sigma. Ahead of its release, the filmmaker revealed which Indian actor he would choose to star alongside Jason Statham if he ever got an opportunity to work on a Hollywood project.

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay on 1st choice for an Indian actor to star in Hollywood

During an interview with Behindwoods, Jason Sanjay was asked whom he would cast from Indian cinema if he were directing a Hollywood film featuring Jason Statham in a lead role.

Responding to the question, the director said, “The first person who comes to my mind is my Appa (Thalapathy Vijay). It will be a great combination. Hope Jason Statham watches this.”

During the interaction, Sanjay recalled how he had been a fan of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. He said, "Back in the day, I used to wear hoodies printed with Yuvan sir's image. I would ask my Appa to click pictures of me wearing the hoodie and send them to Yuvan sir." The filmmaker also confirmed that Yuvan has sung a track for Sigma.

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay. The film is touted to be an action-adventure comedy that revolves around a "lone wolf" protagonist who challenges societal expectations and embarks on a hunt for hidden treasures while incorporating themes of high-stakes heists.

Written by Jason Sanjay, the movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, with music composed by Thaman S. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film also features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several others in pivotal roles. The film was initially slated for release on July 31, 2026, but was later postponed.

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the lead role in Jana Nayagan. The action drama was directed by H. Vinoth and follows the story of a former police officer who takes on the responsibility of raising a young girl while fulfilling her biological father's final dream of making her a military officer.

The film explores how the man raises his foster daughter and how his own past is connected to their future. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and others in key roles.

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