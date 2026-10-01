Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay spills what his dad’s 1st reaction to Sigma likely will be: ‘He usually takes his time…’

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is making his debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming film Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. Ahead of the film’s release, the debutant opened up about what his father’s reaction might be to his first venture.

Jason Sanjay spills about his father Thalapathy Vijay’s reaction to Sigma

Speaking with Pearle Maaney on her YouTube show, Jason Sanjay said, “My dad is usually a quiet person. He takes his time. If I ask a question, he’ll take 10 seconds to respond. If he’s quiet all the while, I’ll ask, “Did you cut the call, Appa?” Think, come to your conclusion, and then call me, email me, or something. I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film; he’ll be proud.”

Earlier, Jason had also spoken about the kind of film he would like to make with his father in the lead role if he ever got the opportunity. He said that he particularly enjoyed his father’s sense of humour and had also observed his personal side at home. According to Jason, Thalapathy Vijay ’s humour reflects the inner child-like nature within him.

Jason further noted that his father had gradually moved away from playing full-fledged fun and relatable characters. He expressed his desire to explore that side of Vijay if he ever gets the opportunity to direct him.

More about Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a rogue treasure hunter and radio host whose life takes a drastic turn after a betrayal costs him everything. Determined to reclaim what he lost, he takes on a Rs 500-crore racket controlled by the ruthless Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.

Unable to confront the syndicate directly, Guru plans an elaborate heist with his friends and associates. As betrayals and unexpected twists derail his plan, Guru must rely on his instincts and determination to outsmart Reddy and reclaim what was taken from him.

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the Jason Sanjay directorial features Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, and others in key roles. With music composed by Thaman S, the film is slated for release on October 2, 2026.

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