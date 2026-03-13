Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to drop his father’s initial from name? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is slated to make his debut as a director this year with the movie Sigma. Now, it appears that the debutant has decided to drop his father’s name from his upcoming film’s credits and instead adopt his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam’s name.

Did Jason Sanjay drop his father Thalapathy Vijay’s name from movie credits?

According to several reports, including one shared by News18, Thalapathy Vijay ’s son Jason Sanjay seems to have dropped his father’s name from the credits of his movie Sigma. Reportedly, Jason has used the name “Jason Sanjay S.” in the film, using his mother’s name, Sangeetha, as the initial instead of his father Vijay’s.

While this remains unconfirmed, the debutant director is also reported to have unfollowed his father on Instagram. All of this has taken place amid the superstar’s reported divorce from his wife.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s Divorce

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. The couple, who were married for nearly 27 years, are parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Recently, the couple made headlines after reports surfaced that they were heading for a divorce. An initial petition reportedly filed by Sangeetha alleged that Vijay had an affair with an actress and later deserted her and their children. The 51-year-old also claimed that the alleged affair caused her emotional distress.

Later, Sangeetha reportedly filed another petition seeking residential rights to their matrimonial home. While the divorce news dominated headlines, Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were spotted arriving together at a wedding, which led many to speculate about their relationship.

Moreover, in a recent paparazzi video, Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at an airport, where she was asked about her appearance with Vijay, but she refrained from answering.

More about Jason Sanjay’s debut film

Jason Sanjay is set to hit the big screens soon with the action-adventure comedy Sigma. The film revolves around a “lone wolf” protagonist who challenges societal expectations and embarks on a hunt for hidden treasures, incorporating themes of high-stakes criminal heists.

Written by Jason himself, the film marks his directorial debut and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Composer Thaman S handles the musical tracks and background score.

With Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the movie also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several others in pivotal roles. Additionally, a few actors are rumored to make cameo appearances.

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