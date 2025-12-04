Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make a cameo appearance in debut directorial Sigma alongside Catherine Tresa?

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut with the action-adventure comedy Sigma. The movie is expected to release in theaters in 2026, with the shoot likely to be wrapped up soon.

Now, it seems that Jason himself may make a cameo appearance in a dance number for the film.

Jason Sanjay to make a cameo appearance in his debut film Sigma?

According to ongoing reports, the shoot for Sigma is almost complete, with a song sequence recently wrapped up. Apparently, the makers had roped in actress Catharine Tresa for the special dance track.

Moreover, it appears that the popular star kid and debut director will also feature in the song, marking his second on-screen appearance. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

For those unaware, Jason previously appeared in Tamil cinema alongside his father, Thalapathy Vijay, as a child artist. In the 2009 film Vettaikaran, the superstar and his son danced together in the song “Naan Adicha,” composed by Vijay Antony.

More about Sigma

Sigma is touted to be an action-adventure comedy that revolves around a "lone wolf" protagonist who challenges societal expectations and embarks on a hunt for hidden treasures, incorporating themes of high-stakes criminal heists.

Written by Jason Sanjay himself, the film marks his directorial debut and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Composer Thaman S handles the musical tracks and background score.

With Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the movie also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several others in pivotal roles. Additionally, a few actors are rumored to make cameo appearances.

Reportedly, Jason had initially approached Dulquer Salmaan for the film, and the Kaantha actor had shown interest in playing the lead. However, due to scheduling conflicts, DQ had to opt out.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

As Jason Sanjay prepares to make his debut in Tamil cinema, his father, superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is expected to make his final cinematic appearance in 2026.

The actor will next appear in the political action drama Jana Nayagan, slated for release on January 9, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as co-leads.

ALSO READ: A Year of Love: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shower love as they celebrate 1st anniversary with unseen wedding video