Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make his acting debut with Sigma makers? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, recently made his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma. The action-adventure film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, making his debut in Tamil cinema a challenging start.

Now, it is being speculated that the young filmmaker could make his acting debut with the same production house, with his uncle Sanjeev potentially directing the project.

Jason Sanjay to mark his debut as an actor with Sigma makers?

According to reports from Movies Singapore and Valai Pechu, Jason Sanjay is said to be in discussions with Lyca Productions, which also backed Sigma, for his acting debut. Reportedly, the production house has heard story narrations from several directors, including Lingusamy.

Thalapathy Vijay ’s cousin brother and Sigma’s executive producer Sanjeev might be helming the project. He is also Lal Salaam actor Vikranth’s brother. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the cast, director, or production.

Reports also suggest that Jason Sanjay’s maternal grandfather, a businessman, is keenly interested in his grandson’s potential acting career. For now, however, the project remains unconfirmed.

Jason Sanjay’s debut film

Jason Sanjay made his directorial debut with Sigma , which stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film follows Guru, a struggling librarian who tries to preserve his late mother’s ancestral library while dealing with mounting financial difficulties.

In an attempt to change his fortunes, Guru enters an exclusive casino operating behind the façade of a local theatre. He soon finds himself caught up in a dangerous international network after accidentally acquiring a mysterious pen drive and a key linked to a hidden overseas fortune.

With powerful groups pursuing him, Guru joins forces with his friends and Sam, the woman he loves, and devises a daring plan to secure the fortune while protecting his family’s cherished library.

As the stakes rise, Guru faces betrayals and a series of dangerous confrontations that test his courage and resourcefulness. Relying on his intelligence rather than physical strength, he navigates a series of challenges across multiple locations.

The film features Faria Abdullah as the female lead, alongside Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, and others in supporting roles.

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