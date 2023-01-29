Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay turns director; Netizens excited for the star kid’s movie debut

Thalapathy Vijay , the popular star is unarguably one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian cinema, right now. The celebrated actor is currently on a high with back-to-back blockbusters and has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry. When it comes to his personal life, Vijay is a complete family man. He is married to Sangeetha and the couple is blessed with two kids - a son Jason Sanjay and a daughter Divya Sasha.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha's eldest kid, son Jason Vijay is currently in the US, pursuing a course in filmmaking. In his interview with Sun TV in 2022, the Varisu actor revealed that Sanjay intends to enter the film industry, and has been already receiving several offers from the top directors of the South Indian film industry. However, Vijay added that his son is not ready for his movie debut, yet. But now, Jason Sanjay has turned a short film director, and a recent viral video is proof of the same.

In the video, Jason Vijay is seen directing a short film, with his classmates at the university in the cast and crew. The netizens, especially the fans of Thalapathy Vijay are totally excited about the star kid's new role and believe that he might emerge as a renowned director just like his grandfather SA Chandrasekhar. However, some others want Sanjay to establish himself as a leading star like his father Vijay.

Check out Jason Sanjay's filmmaking video below: