Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's latest photo with his friends from Canada goes VIRAL

While Thalapathy Vijay is here with his wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha, his elder son Jason Sanjay is pursuing a course in filmmaking in Canada.
Jason Sanjay, the son of Thalapathy Vijay is currently in Canada and is completing his higher studies there. While the actor is here with his wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha, his elder son is pursuing a course in filmmaking. The star kid is super talented and recently hit the headlines for directing a few short films as a part of his studies. Reportedly, he might follow his father's footsteps by making his career in Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, Jason Sanjay's photo with his friends from Canada is going viral. 

One can see in the picture, Sanjay dressed in a blue blazer while his friends also seen suit up as well. A few months back, reports were doing rounds that director Shankar is planning a dual hero film with Dhruv Vikram and Vijay's son Jason Sanjay in the lead roles. However, nothing ever got confirmed. Meanwhile, check out Thalapathy Vijay's son's latest viral picture below that has surfaced on social media. 

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj's, Master. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the role of a villain in the much-anticipated film. Bankrolled by XB Movie creators, the film has background and audio tracks composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The new poster of the film was released on Vijay's birthday recently and it has set thigh expectations among the moviegoers. 

Master will see Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads. 

