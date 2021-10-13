Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's photo with THIS Malayalam star goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most loved actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but even internationally. His son Jason Sanjay is no less popular and quite in the limelight for being a star kid. Recently, a photo of Jason posing with Malayalam star Nivin Pauly surfaced on social media.

Clearly, the young kid and his friends had a major fanboy moment as they met Nivin Pauly. The throwback photo which is going viral now is being shared by Vijay's fan clubs on twitter. Jason Sanjay is all grown up and has hit the headlines a lot of times, be it for spending time with his family or partying with friends. The star kid's videos of chilling and partying with his friends in the car were recently the talk of the town.

Vijay got married to his fan Sangeetha Sornalingam on 25 August 1999. They have two children, a son Jason Sanjay, who was born in London in 2000 and a daughter Divya Shasha born in 2005 in Chennai.

To unversed, Jason has already made his acting debut with a cameo appearance in his father Vijay's film Vettaikaaran (2009) and little Divya Shasha portrayed a small role as her father's pre-teen daughter in Theri (2016).

Meanwhile, the Master actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Beast. Starring Pooja Hegde, Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.