Thalapathy Vijay's son Sanjay pens a heartwarming note to his dad as he completes 29 years in industry

Thalapathy Vijay is the most popular and loved actor in the South. He has completed 29 years in the industry and social media is trending his pics, movies and whatnot. However, the milestone turned extra special with Vijay's son's warm wishes.

Thalapathy Vijay's son took to Instagram and shared an unseen pic of him amidst breathtaking nature and penned a heartwarming note for his Appa on completing 29 years in the industry. Sanjay wrote, "Congratulations Appa for completing 29 years and being such an inspiring presence to all. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you a lot more success and happiness in the years to come@actorvijay."

Congratulations Appa for completing 29 years and being such an inspiring presence to all. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you lot more success and happiness in the years to come @actorvijay #ThalapathyVijay #29YrsOfVIJAYSupremacy pic.twitter.com/2bCNdQ8Ygu — Sanjay Vijay (@IamJasonSanjay) December 4, 2021

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay by his beloved fans. This versatile and influential actor enjoys a huge dedicated fan base like no other in Indian cinema. Vijay is one of the most bankable actors. Every movie from Vijay is highly anticipated by Tamil and Telugu audiences alike. Owing to his massy looks and powerful dialogues, Vijay proved his mettle again and again with his every new venture. He keeps entertaining his fans in new avatars and antics which are the prime reason for Vijay’s ongoing success and crazy fandom.

Also Read: PICS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts bright smile & no make up look as she gets spotted at gym after Paris vacation

Meanwhile, the Master actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Beast. Starring Pooja Hegde, Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. He also has a Tamil film with director Vamsi Paidipally.