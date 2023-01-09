Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu version Varasudu release date postponed; Check out new poster

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. It is to be noted that Ajith's Thunivu is also releasing in Telugu as Thegimpu. The deal breaker was huge. However, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer took a new step with the release of the Telugu version. They announced that Varasudu is postponed and they announced a new release date.

Thalapathy Vijay 's Varisu is all set to release worldwide on the occasion of Sankranthi and Pongal 2023. The movie is a bilingual action drama, which will be released in Tamil as Varisu and in Telugu as Varasudu. The film is releasing as the biggest festive release in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pardesh, clashing at the box office with three movies of the biggest superstars.

While Varisu will release on January 11, the Telugu version Varasudu will hit the screens on January 14. This huge step by the makers will profit the Telugu releases as they have two days margin to fill with good numbers at the box office. A new poster from the film has been shared and the film promises a perfect family entertainer.



Producer Dil Raju spoke about why he took the decision to postpone Varasudu and said, "I have said many times that Varasudu is not in any competition with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. Varasudu is a complete family entertainer. I have showed family entertainers in the past for Sankranthi, so with the same thought I wanted to release Varasudu. But Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi garu need a huge release in Telugu states, so I took this decision positively to release my film later."

About Varisu/ Varasudu

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna's family entertainer Varisu and Varasudu unveiled the trailer of the movie, on 4th January. If the trailer is any hint, Varisu seems like a total masala entertainer. It includes all the necessary ingredients like action, drama, comedy, romance, and music, among other things.

Helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu shares the tale of a young man, played by Thalapathy Vijay, who is the son of a business tycoon. With Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film's stellar star cast also includes R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles, along with others.

Dil Raju calls 'Vijay a big star'

A couple of weeks ago, producer Dil Raju, who is producing Varisu, sparked a massive debate when he claimed that Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger factor than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu. Addressing the media, he claimed that one can request producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to assign more screens for Varisu than Thunivu, given Thalapathy Vijay's popularity in the state.

Dil Raju was subjected to some major backlash from the netizens for this remark. However, later, the financer cleared the air. As reported by Deccan Chronicle, he said that his words were ‘misconstrued and that this is just a small chunk from a long interview'. He was quoted saying, “I am a lover of cinema and I have made 50 films. I made a reference to Vijay garu and Ajith garu only in the context of the theaters issue but the essence was not taken and instead something else was blown out of all proportions."

