Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 68 to go on floors on THIS date; details about muhurat puja revealed: Reports

Thalapathy 68 is reported to kickstart with a puja that will likely take place in Chennai. As per reports, the puja ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay’s next after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo will take place either on Sunday or Monday. Other reports suggest that the shooting will likely start soon, which is within 2–3 days after the puja. There is a possibility that the shoot for the Venkat Prabhu directorial will commence on October 3.

Interesting updates on Thalapathy Vijay starrer Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68 revealed

Allegedly, the makers are planning to begin the shoot with a song sequence that will be choreographed by Raj Sundaram. It is a known fact that Thalapathy Vijay excels in dance sequences, and if the song indeed incorporates dance, then Thalapathy 68 will be off to a great start. There is a lot of anticipation for the Venkat Prabhu-directed film, as the filmmaker will be collaborating with the Master actor for the very first time.

Venkat Prabhu had given Vijay’s contemporary Ajith Kumar a career renaissance with the 2011 film Mankatha. The film managed to reestablish Ajith’s career and helped him begin a new leaf in his career.

Thalapathy Vijay might essay a double role in Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68

On a side note, it has also been widely circulated that Vijay will be playing a double role in Thalapathy 68. Multiple reports have suggested that this is indeed the case, and with the film, fans will get to witness yet another dual role of Vijay. The actor is used to playing characters that have some kind of duality in them, if not explicit double roles, in films like Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and maybe even Lokesh Kanagaraj’s soon-to-be-released Leo.

Other than Vijay, there is no confirmation of any other cast member in Thalapathy 68, which has paved the way for many speculations. Fans have been buzzing as they have been trying to figure out the actress who will be part of the film. Reports have strongly indicated that Vijay will essay a double role in the film, and therefore, it has also been stated that Thalapathy 68 will have not one but two actresses opposite Vijay. Many names like Jyothika, Sneha, Simran, and Priyanka Mohan have been thrown into the mix as possible female protagonists of Thalapathy 68.

