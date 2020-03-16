Thalapathy Vijay's this throwback PHOTO with former Kaththi co actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is unmissable

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thalapathy Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh's throwback photo surely deserves all your attention. The two actors collaborated for the 2014 movie Kaththi.

Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan following all over the country owing to the brilliant acting prowess he showcases in all his movies. The South superstar never fails to impress us with his impressive dialogues, unique style sense, and eye-catching expressions. Vijay has been quite busy of late with the progressions of his much-anticipated movie Master. His first look from the action-thriller is already out that has further piqued the interest of the fans who are now waiting for its theatrical release.

In the midst of all this, we have got hold of an unseen throwback picture of Vijay with his former co-actor Neil Nitin Mukesh which is sure to grab everyone’s attention. For the unversed, Vijay and Neil starred together in the hit movie Kaththi. Vijay keeps it comfy and simple as he wears a grey shirt and matching jeans. Neil, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black t-shirt, grey trousers, and matching shoes.

Talking about Vijay’s upcoming movie Master, it has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also features Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Arjun Das, Srinath and others in pivotal roles. The action-thriller has been produced by Xavier Britto and is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. Most of the scenes of Master have been shot in different locations of Chennai and Neyveli.

