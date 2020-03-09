Thalapathy Vijay's unseen BTS PHOTO from the sets of Velayudham will surely make you nostalgic

Thapapathy Vijay's BTS picture from the sets of the 2011 Tamil movie Velayudham has currently become viral on social media. Check out the picture which is sure to make all the ardent fans nostalgic.

South superstar Vijay has been quite busy of late with the shooting of his upcoming movie titled Master. The shooting schedule of this action thriller has been conducted in multiple locations including Chennai, Neyveli, etc. We all know how the superstar landed himself in trouble midway when he was being called back to his residence and interrogated by income tax officials. However, not only did Vijay come out clean but his fans came out in mass numbers to support him.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of the superstar from the sets of his 2011 movie Velayudham which is sure to send his fans into a frenzy. The picture shows Vijay wearing a ragged shirt teamed up with a pair of grey trousers. Moreover, we can also see some fake blood oozing out of some parts of his face as he interacts with two other crew members. The intensity with his Vijay is posing speaks a lot about his character in the movie.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Velayudham, it is a superhero movie in which the superstar features opposite Hansika Motwani. Coming back to Master which is one of the most awaited movies of the year, it also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Xavier Britto. The movie is slated to be released on April 9, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Thalapathy 65: Sudha Kongara out of the race to helm the upcoming Vijay starrer?)

Credits :Instagram

Read More