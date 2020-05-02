Thalapathy Vijay's unseen BTS PHOTOS from the sets of Master are unmissable and sure to win hearts

Check out some of the unseen pictures of Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of his upcoming movie Master. The action thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

South superstar Vijay’s name is taken among those celebs who enjoy a massive fan following all over India. The actor who is popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay has showcased his acting prowess in every movie most of which have been termed blockbuster hits. He is not only a storehouse of talent but also a man who wears his heart on his sleeves and multiple instances prove the same. In the midst of all this, we have come across some unseen pictures of Vijay.

These pictures have been clicked on the sets of his upcoming movie Master and are unmissable and surely deserve his fans’ attention. Clad in a simple white casual shirt and blue jeans, Vijay is seen posing with two of his fans in the picture. The Theri actor also dons a pair of framed glasses and sports a French beard. Needless to say, the superstar looks suave as he flashes a beaming smile in the pictures.

Check out the unseen BTS pictures of Vijay below:

UnSeen Pics Of Our Young #ThalapathyVIJAY From #Master Shooting Spot pic.twitter.com/6v5jy6jmNM — VIJAY FANS CLUB (vijayfansclub4) March 4, 2020

Talking about Vijay starrer Master, it is one of the most-awaited movies of the year that has been making a lot of news ever since its inception. The action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Xavier Britto. As of now, the release date for Master has been postponed owing to the indefinite lockdown announced across India.

