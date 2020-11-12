Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master to have a run time of 181 minutes?

The news reports state that Master has been given a UA certification and the run time has been stated as 181 minutes and 02 seconds.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master will have a run time of 181 minutes. The news reports state that the much awaited flick Master has been given a UA certification and the run time has been stated as 181 minutes and 02 seconds. The upcoming drama will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The makkal selvan of the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi, will be essaying the role of the villain.

The first look poster of Master has generated a lot of intrigue and interest in the film among the film audiences. The second look poster of the highly anticipated film Master sees Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi with intense expressions. The fans and followers of the Super Deluxe actor are eagerly looking forward to seeing how he essays the villain's part in the film. Master is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his blockbuster drama called Kaithi starring Karthi.

The filmmaker recently announced that he will be directing megastar Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film called Vikram. The title of the film was announced recently. The much awaited drama Master was slated for a release in the month of April. But due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay had to postpone the film's release. There is a buzz that makers could release the film's teaser on Diwali.

Credits :TOI

