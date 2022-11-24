Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board for using elephants

Thalapathy Vijay's bilingual film Varisu has landed in trouble for using elephants for shooting without permission from officials. According to reports, the Animal Welfare Association has issued a notice to the makers of the film for using five elephants without their permission during the shoot. The officials have asked the team of Varisu to submit an explanation regarding the issue in the next seven days or will take proper action against it. However, the makers of Varisu are yet to make a statement regarding the issue.