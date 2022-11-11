Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu: Grand audio launch event to be held on THIS date; Read details

Thalapathy Vijay , one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry is set to release his first-ever bilingual film Varisu in January 2023. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by the renowned Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages. Varisu , which reportedly features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is touted to be a complete entertainer that revolves around the heir of a well-known business family. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning a grand audio launch event.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the audio launch event of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu will be held on December 24 this year in Chennai. According to the latest updates, the audio launch event will be a grand event that will be attended by both the cast and crew of the project, and many popular celebrities of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Along with the industry members, a selected number of Thalalapathy Vijay fans and common audiences might also receive a chance to attend the audio launch event of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the much-awaited Varisu trailer will also get released at the same event. Earlier, it was rumoured that the makers of Varisu are keen to conduct the audio launch event of the film in Dubai, along with the trailer launch in Burj Khalifa. However, the latest reports suggest that the team has cancelled the Dubai event plans, and has finalized a famous venue in Chennai for the audio launch. If things go as planned, the Varisu team might officially announce the audio launch date and other details, in a couple of days.

The 'Ranjithame' song and expectations on the Varisu playlist

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, garnered attention recently with its first single 'Ranjithame'. The electrifying number, which is composed by S Thaman, is sung by leading man Vijay himself, along with MM Manasi. The 'Ranjithame' song is now nearing 50 Million views on YouTube and has already emerged as one of the biggest chartbusters of recent times. The massive success of the first single has totally raised the expectations over the Varisu playlist.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar gets Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu music rights (All Language) for Rs 5 crore