Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu OR Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Which trailer do you think looks more promising?

The year 2023 holds a lot of exciting ventures for the fans of South cinema. The lineup includes two of the most adored stars Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar locking horns at the box office with their forthcoming dramas, Varisu and Thunivu respectively. As both films will be hitting the cinema halls on the 12th of January this year during Pongal, the makers have released the trailers of the movies, piquing fans' interest. For the unversed, these two stars have been sharing a release date after a long gap of around 9 years. Varisu Trailer

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna's family entertainer Varisu unveiled the trailer of the movie today on 4th January. The preview introduces us to a picture-perfect joint family with three brothers. However, when asked about it, they only care to admit to two. The reason for this is said to be the youngest sibling's (Thalapathy Vijay) rebellious attitude. The story gains momentum when their family business faces a threat in the form of another ruthless businessman, played by Prakash Raj. Given the unprecedented situation, the protagonist steps up to the occasion and decides to settle scores. The engaging clip makes us think about the following questions, will he be able to save his family business? will he get back his family's acceptance? If the trailer is any hint, Varisu seems like a total masala entertainer. It includes all the necessary ingredients like action, drama, comedy, romance, and music, among other things.

Vamshi Paidipally has directed the Tamil drama with R Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish playing ancillary roles, along with the rest. Backed by Dil Raju under the production banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, and PVP Cinema, Praveen K. L. is looking after the editing. While well-known composer S Thaman has provided the tunes for the drama, Karthik Palani is on board the team as the cinematographer. Thunivu Trailer Now, coming to the trailer of Thunivu, the makers released the exciting preview just a couple of days ago. Helmed by Valimai director H Vinoth, the project is a heist thriller that journals a cat-and-mouse chase between a group of bank robbers, and the police. While Ajith Kumar is shown as the head of the robbers' gang, Manju Warrier is his partner in crime. Additionally, Samuthirakani plays DGP Dayalan in Thunivu. The film appears to have several layers with a lot of suspense. From the looks of it, the venture appears to be a high dose of adrenal rush.