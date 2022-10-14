Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu to clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar , the two most celebrated stars of the Tamil film industry, have always been pitted against each other by both their fans and film fanatics. Vijay and Ajith, who are arch rivals on the silver screen, however, share a warm friendship in real life. A major box office clash between the two leading stars of Kollywood has not happened in a very long time. However, this might change soon, with the releases of Thalapathy Vijay’s family entertainer Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s heist thriller Thunivu.

If the latest reports are to be believed, both Varisu and Thunivu are slated to hit the theatres as the Pongal special releases of 2023. As per the latest updates, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will get a theatrical release on January 11, 2023. Ajith Kumar’s film, on the other hand, is expected to get released on January 12, 2023. If things go as planned, the Tamil film industry might witness one of the biggest box office clashes in its history, in January 2023. However, the makers of both Varisu and Thunivu have not announced the released dates officially, yet.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu

Varisu, which is touted to be a light-hearted family entertainer, marks Thalapathy Vijay’s first onscreen collaboration with renowned Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally. The much-awaited project will also mark the celebrated star’s first-ever direct project in the Telugu film industry. Varisu, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is simultaneously made in both Tamil and Telugu languages. Reportedly, the much-awaited film revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky youngster, who is forced to take over his father’s massive business empire following some unforeseen incidents.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

Thunivu, which is touted to be a heist thriller, marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth, after the successes of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The movie, which is reportedly based on a real-life bank robbery case, features Ajith in a grey-shaded role. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the stylish star might appear in a double role in the highly anticipated film. Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, is playing the female lead in the movie.

