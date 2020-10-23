Thalapathy65 trends as Vijay fans go berserk over rumours of AR Murugadoss being replaced as director

A few reports state that there are creative differences between the director and Thalapathy 65 makers.

As we all know Thalapathy Vijay is reuniting with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for the fourth time for their upcoming Tamil film titled, Thalapathy 65. The upcoming project, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures has been the talk of the town since its inception. The pre-production of the film began long back and fans are waiting to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that AR Murugadoss has backed out from the project and Atlee is expected to step in. #Thalapathy65 is one of the top trends on Twitter as Vijay fans go berserk over rumours of AR Murugadoss being replaced as director.

One of Thalapathy Vijay's big fan tweeted, "@ARMurugadoss @Jagadishbliss please put a full stop to all these rumours regarding #Thalapathy65." Speculations are doing rounds that Atlee might take over the project for the reasons best known to the team. However, there is no official word yet by the makers or AR Murugadoss himself. Fans and moviegoers can't keep calm and have been asking the director to clear the air regarding the same. A few reports also state that there are creative differences between the director and Thalapathy 65 makers.

Meanwhile, Vijay is waiting for the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master. The film was scheduled to release in April but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role and will be seen in a face-off with Vijay.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das are also a part of the film.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam Motion Poster: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic moment and intense BGM is all things magical

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×