Thalapathy66: Has S Thaman started working on music for Thalapathy Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna's next?

S Thaman is one of the top composers in the Telugu film industry. Fans are smitten by his stirring music. His unreleased projects include Thalapathy Vijay's untitled flick, Thalapathy66. The actor and music director have joined forces for the first time, after missing a couple of opportunities to work together. Now, S Thaman has hinted that he has started scoring music for the venture. Given his track record, the fans are expecting some power-packed tunes from the composer.

Thaman has shared a picture of him with Thalapathy 66 director Vamshi Paidipally, and the producer Dil Raju on his Instagram handle. The photo included the hashtag #Thalapathy66.

The music director has already made it big in Tollywood and now he wants to make his mark in Tamil cinema as well and Thalapathy 66 is presenting him with such an opportunity. S Thaman has called him a fan of Thalapathy Vijay on numerous occasions.

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the leading lady in this forthcoming drama and stars Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Sarathkumar in an important roles. The Tamil drama was launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai recently, followed by a small schedule of the film. As per reports, an extensive schedule for the flick is likely to begin in May this year. It is believed that a dance sequence has been shot during this schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna also has three Bollywood movies, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor currently in the making.

