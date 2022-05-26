Thalapathy66: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer wraps up lengthy schedule; Makers treat with BTS pic

Thalapathy Vijay's next with Vamshi Paidipally is one of the most anticipated and awaited films in the South. The project, which is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, marks Vijay's first direct release in the Telugu language. After shooting for many days, the team has finally wrapped up the first schedule. The makers also shared a BTS pic of Thalapathy Vijay with the director as they announced the wrap-up. However, the pic doesn't reveal his look.

Thalapathy Vijay and the team have completed 25 days of lengthy schedule with a major cast taking part in it. They have canned very crucial sequences in the schedule. The film is being made on a lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it a visual grandeur.

Sharing a pic of Vijay and director Vamshi Paidipally, the makers tweeted, "And it's a schedule wrap for #Thalapathy66. The team had an awesome time shooting for important sequences in this schedule. Excited to kickoff our next schedule super soon."

Recently, Prakash Raj shared a pic of Thalapathy Vijay as he joined the sets for the shoot. Sharing a picture with Vijay on his Twitter account, he wrote, “Hai Chellam ssss. We are back Thalapathy 66."

Thalapathy 66 is produced by the National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations and will be mounted on a lavish scale. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha are playing a prominent cast in the movie.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

